Saudi Arabia cancels visas of 264 Air Peace passengers

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria has reacted to the cancellation of 264 Air peace Jaddah bound passengers' visas on arrival at the King Abdaziz International Airport, Jaddah on Monday. Passengers on the Air Peace flight departed Murtala Mohammad International Airport, Lagos via Mallam Aminu International Airport, Kano for Saudi Arabia Sunday night had arrived in Saudi’s major city of Jeddah on Monday morning.

On landing, the passengers were shocked with the Saudi Arabia authorities announced that declared their visas cancelled. Although, the authorities later checked and subsequently granted entry to 87 passengers, the remaining 177 passengers were denied entry and asked to flight back to Nigeria

