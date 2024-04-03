Sarkin Zabarmawa Chieftaincy Council Decorates 64 Chiefs in Southern Nigeria

The Sarkin Zabarmawa Zarmakwai Chieftaincy Council of 17 Southern States in Nigeria, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, has decorated 64 Zabarmawa chiefs across the 17 southern states. The event, held at his Idi-Araba, Mushin palace, coincided with the wedding Fatiah between the Sarkin’s daughter, Nuratu Aliyu Abubakar and Ahmodu Maigari. The 64 chiefs would serve as his cabinet members to represent their constituency or geographical locations.

Alhaji Sarki said the people that were inaugurated are from different states and local governments.He admonished them to always be good to our neighbours, irrespective of their tribe and religion.Mbah appoints Asadu chairman of traditional rulers’ council “We want peace, unity, and togetherness. Let us be law abiding and assist the policemen in your domains. Anywhere you see anybody causing trouble, kindly call the attention of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and Area Commander to it,” he sai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tinubu appoints ex-military governor head of new Almajiri commissionMr Tinubu also named Tijani Abbas as his senior special assistant on chieftaincy matters.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Tinubu appoints new executive secretary of Almajiri CommissionMr Tinubu also named Tijani Abbas as his senior special assistant on chieftaincy matters.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Enugu community chieftaincy tussle: Court action against monarch-elect dangerous stepConcerned indigenes of Mburubu community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State have expressed concern over the order of an Enugu High Court barring Chief Jerry Patrick Onuokaibe from parading himself as Igwe-elect.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Appointment of monarchs in line with tradition, chieftaincy lawThe Osun State Government has declared that the appointments of the new Aree of Iree, Muritala Oyelakin and Owa of Igbajo, Ademola Makinde, were in line with tradition and the chieftaincy law of the state.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Taraba community seeks govt’s intervention in land, chieftaincy disputesNyakwala community, in Wukari local government council of Taraba State, has appealed to Governor, Agbu Kafas, to intervene in the chieftaincy and land disputes currently threatening the peace of the community. The appeal was contained in a statement made available to journalists on Monday in Jalingo.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Kuteb traditional stool: Groups engage in war of words over government’s positionThe leadership of the Kuteb Peace Movement, KPM, in Takum Local Government Council of Taraba State, has accused Kuteb Yatso of Nigeria, KYN, of fomenting war in Takum. Both groups have been trading words over the position of the state government on the chieftaincy stool of the Takum Local Government Council.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »