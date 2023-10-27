Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Property Devt Firm Office

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the executive governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, said, ” aThis indeed is a magnificent edifice, a place of elegance, beauty and class. Centre Point represents a new era for Lagos and Nigeria, symbolising our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth. This remarkable edifice is a place where beauty and tourism have come together. This is truly what Lagos is all about. You have indeed raised the bar and added a big flavour to Lagos.

Executive Director at Famfa Oil, a sister company to DSPD, Mr. Dele Alakija, said, “This magnificent structure is the embodiment of international collaboration, transcending borders, and cultures to create a centre of excellence unparalleled not only in Nigeria but across the entire African continent. It stands as a testament to the power of unity and the sharing of expertise from disparate teams on various continents.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Rotimi Alakija, executive director of Centre Point, said, “The mandate of Dayspring Properties is to bring international standards of property development to Nigeria. Centre Point is not merely a commercial building; it is a new landmark with a lasting legacy. To us, it’s a bold declaration of elegance and innovation, attracting talents and investments from all corners of Nigeria, various parts of Africa, and the world. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Akeredolu receives Sanwo-Olu, Makinde, Abiodun, OyebanjiThe Nation Newspaper Akeredolu receives Sanwo-Olu, Makinde, Abiodun, Oyebanji Read more ⮕

Sanwo-Olu To Attend As Nancy Isime Is Set To Host AMAA 2023Veteran actress Nancy Isime along with two others will host the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2023, which is also its 19th edition Read more ⮕

Sanwo-Olu reiterates accessible, affordable healthcare to residentsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Sanwo-Olu assures manufacturers of Lagos govt supportLagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured manufacturers of his administration’s resolve to improve the state’s business environment, providing the needed support that would make them thrive. Read more ⮕

Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Tinubu, Hails Supreme Court Over VerdictLagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has applauded the Supreme Court verdict, which affirmed the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu as the Read more ⮕

Ogun inaugurates centre to rehabilitate victims of sexual assaultNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕