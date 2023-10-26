Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Tinubu, Hails Supreme Court Over Verdict

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the Supreme Court’s judgment as a reaffirmation of the people’s mandate, which was freely given to President Bola Tinubu to lead Nigeria from May 29, 2023, to May 29, 2027.

Sanwo-Olu, who expressed his delight at the Supreme Court’s ruling via a press statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, urged the opposition to join hands with the President to move the country forward.He said: “We have reached the final stage of the political journey, which started over a year ago.

“I will enjoin all Nigerians, especially the opposition parties to join the President in his desire to take Nigeria out of her present situation to where we want it to be.“Everyone should contribute their quota for the development of Nigeria because we don’t have any other place we can call home except Nigeria.” headtopics.com

Governor Sanwo-Olu also applauded the judiciary for standing up for the truth and for protecting the country's fledgling democracy. The Governor enjoined Nigerians across party divide to team up with President Bola Tinubu to deliver the real dividends of democracy to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope agenda of the incumbent administration, saying the Supreme Court's verdict is a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

