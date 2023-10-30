Sanusi urges Super Falcons to break Olympics ticket curse

The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, at the weekend urged the Super Falcons to work as a team and bring their A-game to tomorrow’s 2024 Olympics second round, second leg qualifier against Ethiopia at the

Sanusi spoke after watching the nine-time African champions train at the Turf Arena in the Federal Capital, and also reminded players and officials that Nigeria has been absent from the past three Women Olympic Football Tournaments and this certainly does no credit to the country’s rating as a leading global power in women’s football.

“The whole world still talks about how you captivated everyone at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand during the summer. The Government of Nigeria, the NFF and all stakeholders remain very proud of you. The NFF loves you and is happy with your outing and general conduct at the World Cup, on and off the field of play. “Now, it is time to destroy this vexed issue of Olympics jinx. The last time you attended the Olympics was in 2008, in China. That was a long time ago. headtopics.com

The winner over two legs will take on the winner of the Cameroon/Uganda fixture in the third round of the series. Uganda, who narrowly eliminated Rwanda in the first round, are in the ascendancy after defeating the Indomitable Lionesses 2-0 in Kampala on Thursday.

