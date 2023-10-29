SAN admonishes MWUN against shutting down of seaports

(MWUN) to shelve its planned protest, saying that shutting down the seaports can not be in the interest of the nation.

The MWUN had threatened to shut down the nation’s seaports and terminals on Monday, October 30, 2023, if the salaries and allowances of its members were not reviewed. The union had issued a 7-day ultimatum to all foreign and multinational shipping companies operating in Nigeria, to review the entitlement of its members or face the consequence of shutting down their operations.

Chairman of SAN, Boma Alabi, at a press conference held in Lagos, on Friday noted with concern the announcement by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria of their intention to commence strike action by October 30, 2023.The SAN Chair said the shipping companies have repeatedly reminded the MWUN that SAN members do not encompass the totality of employers in the Maritime sector and that despite that SAN has been engaging with MWUN on certain improvements to terms and conditions for employees. headtopics.com

She said several enhancements have already been tabled, and that dialogue is ongoing, with the most recent meeting having been on 29 September 2023. “It should also be noted that the MWUN seeks to impose “minimum standards of employment” while the members of SAN who seem to be repeatedly singled out in the media and public statements by MWUN, consider existing terms and conditions for SAN member companies employees to be significantly above any so-called “minimum standards” already. Yet we remain open to discussions on sustainable proposals.

In recent weeks many companies have provided additional palliatives to staff to cushion the effects of fuel price hikes and other inflationary pressures affecting all Nigerians.

