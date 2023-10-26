– Samklef gives Davido ultimatum to pay alleged N1 million debt

In a series of posts on his Instagram page, Samklef gave Davido 24 hours ultimatum to pay up the debt. He claimed to have reached out to Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, over the issue to no avail. 'Abeg anybody that knows Davido should tell him that I give him 24 hours to pay Mastermind the N1 million wey e don dey owe my boy since 2020. And this boy dey suffer.

“I have reached out to Asa (Asika) but I realise say you join confra because you want to be oppressing the people, anytime dey call you out, you dey feel say u get upper hand. 24 hours if you no give Mastermind him N1 million, me myself you see this page, we go drag am, I go drag you. “You’re supposed to be celebrating your time right now, you know say u just born, you suppose to dey peaceful dey celebrate but you dey everywhere and na you con find my tail.

