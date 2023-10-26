Samklef gives Davido 24-hour ultimatum over alleged debt

This is coming shortly after a businessman, Abu Salami, accused the singer of owing N218m over a business deal.

Samklef gave Davido a 24-hour deadline to pay up, adding that he had reached out to Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, over the issue to no avail. He said: “Abeg anybody wey know Davido, tell am say I give am 24 hours to pay Mastermind the N1 million wey e don dey owe my boy since 2020. Since 2020 e don dey owe Mastermind N1 million and this boy dey suffer.“I don reach out to Asa (Asika) but I realise say you join confra because you wan dey oppress people, anytime dey call you out, you dey feel say u get upper hand. 24 hours if you no give Mastermind him N1 million, me myself you see this page, we go drag am, I go drag you.

“We are fighting for justice for the common man, you’re supposed to be a role model to other people but u go dey oppress people because you feel say you dey above the law because you get connections, no worry, dey play.” headtopics.com

