Sam Adeyemi Wants 2014 Conference Report Revisited

“Nigerians need to take control now,” he said during a live appearance on the programme. “I know this is challenging but we actually don’t even have an option. Nigerians need to discuss the future of Nigeria now.

“Interestingly when I speak to a northerner, the person in the South-West, all of us want the same thing; we want a developed Nigeria. Why are Nigerians shipping out, especially the younger generation? They are moving to countries where they can realise their potential. Let’s make Nigeria that country.”The thought leader lamented that billions of naira was spent on the 2014 National Conference but the recommendations of the dialogue were buried somewhere.

“The discussion needs to start with Nigerians; what kind of Nigeria do we want? We need to discuss it, ask people in leadership, in government to let us start from there. You don’t build a house from the roof, let’s discuss it.“I remember in 2014, we spend billions of naira having that discussion. The report is buried somewhere, we’ve not had the courage to discuss again. That’s where to start from.

The comments of the leadership coach comes about a decade after then President Goodluck Jonathan and other leaders organised the conference to proffer workable suggestions on how to move the country forward.

The national dialogue began on March 17, 2014 with the late respected Jurist, Justice Idris Kutigi (retd.), as its chairman. 494 Nigerians from all walks of life attended the conference for about five months. About N10bn was spent on the confab which produced over 600 recommendations including suggestions for the restructuring of Nigeria’s political, economic, social and security systems so as to quell agitations from difference geopolitical sections and achieve long-lasting peace.More Stories

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry sue magistrate, police, demand N40mA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Naira Marley, Sam Larry sue police, magistrate, demand N40mThe Nation Newspaper Naira Marley, Sam Larry sue police, magistrate, demand N40m

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Singer apologises over wrong recitation of national anthem at police conferenceNigerian singer Mercy Isoyip, also known as Descushiel, has apologised to Nigerians and the Nigeria Police Force after reciting the national anthem wrongly during the Conference for Senior Police Officers in Imo State.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Detention: Naira Marley, Sam Larry sue magistrate, police, demand N40mEmbattled Nigerian musician, Abdulazeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, and his associate, Samson Eletu, aka Sam Larry, have sued Lagos State magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, and the police.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Naira Marley, Sam Larry Sue Magistrate, Police, Demand N40mSinger, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, and one of his allies, Samson Eletu, better known as Sam Larry have filed a fundamental rights suit to

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry sue magistrate, police, demand N40mNaira Marley and three others are being remanded for the alleged conspiracy and murder of singer Mohbad.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕