Salah breaks Arsenal legend’s record after scoring in Liverpool’s win

The Egyptian international came on with around 20 minutes left and found the back of the net with a sublime strike in the 93rd minute. His teammates Diego Jota, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez and Ryan Gravenberch also scored for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Salah’s goal against Toulouse was his 43rd goal in major European competitions for Liverpool, the most that has ever been scored by any player for an English club. 41 of those goals came in the Champions League, with the other two scored this season in the Europa League. As a result, Salah has now surpassed Henry’s tally of 42 while at Arsenal – 35 in the Champions League and seven in the UEFA Cup.

