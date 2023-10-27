‘Sad day for democracy’ — PDP rejects s’court verdict affirming Tinubu’s victory

Obi and Abubakar had separately sought to overturn the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal which upheld Tinubu’s election as president.

In a statement, Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, said the opposition party is “appalled” by the verdict.Ologunagba said the majority of Nigerians are “alarmed, disappointed and gravely concerned with the reasoning of the Supreme Court”.

The party said the judgment is against the “express provisions” of the constitution, Electoral Act, 2022, and the guidelines and regulations issued by INEC for the conduct of the election. “The PDP asserts that it is indeed a sad commentary for our democracy that the Supreme Court failed to uphold the provisions of the law,” the statement reads.“Instead, it trashed the expectation of the majority of Nigerians who looked up to it as a Temple of Impartiality to deliver substantial justice in the matter having regards to the laws and facts of the case. headtopics.com

“Nigerians are still at a loss as to how the Supreme Court condoned the serious issues of forgery, falsehood and perjury on the altar of technicalities. “The general gloom, melancholy and sense of despondency across the country upon the delivery of the judgment is an ominous sign of eerie situation which portend grave consequences because of the disappointment embedded in the judgment.

“This judgment by the Supreme Court has evidently shaken the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court as the last hope of the common man.”The PDP advised Nigerians not to be discouraged or allow the judgment to detract them from the quest for the entrenchment of a credible electoral system. headtopics.com

