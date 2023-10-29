S/West Group Urges Tinubu To Assign Pipeline Protection To Indigenous Firms

The Oodua Nationalist Coalition(ONAC) said the people of the South West are disturbed that contracts for the protection of pipelines in the Ijawland were given to indigenous companies in the area while the protection of pipelines in the South West area have been given to companies not indigenous to the South West.

“Any pipeline protection in the South West should be handled by a companies based and owned by people of the South West. This is equity based on common sense” the Oodua Nationalist Coalition said in a statement issued on Wednesday. ONAC is a coalition of 45 Pan Yoruba groups.In the statement signed by the Organising secretary, Sunday Akinnuoye and Women Leader, Alahaja Munirat Ojuolape, the coalition commended the President for renewal of the private pipeline protection mechanism.

“The people have voted for APC overwhelmingly since 2015. In the last election, Ondo State recorded the highest percentage of votes for President Tinubu. It is therefore embarrassing that the Federal Government does not consider any company worthwhile in the entire South West for pipeline protection in the vast territories. headtopics.com

ONAC said there is no justification for giving out the protection of oil pipelines in the South West to people from other regions. “The pipelines in the Niger Delta are protected by people from that area. There is no justification for giving out pipeline protection in the South West to people from outside the region” ONAC said..

