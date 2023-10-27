S’court victory’ll give Tinubu time to concentrate, face governance- APC chieftain

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has declared that Thursday’s victory at the Supreme Court will provide President Bola Tinubu the opportunity to concentrate and face governance.

Mumuni, while reacting to the Supreme Court verdict yesterday, explained that the victory will provide the President and his team with the needed concentration to focus on their task of nation-building.

He used the opportunity to congratulate Tinubu on the judgment of the Supreme Court that reaffirmed his victory in the February 25 presidential election. He urged all stakeholders to join hands with the President in building a stronger economy and greater Nigeria, adding that national interests precede any other parochial interests. headtopics.com

“I am glad that the judiciary did not appeal to emotions and sentiments but stuck to the facts of the matter.”

