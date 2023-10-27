S’Court verdict: Why I visited Tinubu in Abuja, Diri reveals

, has said as a sitting governor, there was nothing unusual in his visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa on Thursday, October 26.

A statement by his spokesperson and member of the Publicity Directorate of the Bayelsa PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying he was at the Presidential Villa to discuss serious state matters with the president, whom he said attended to the issues positively.

He said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 governorship election remained disqualified based on the first amended list of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and urged the Bayelsa electorate not to waste their votes on a party that is not on the ballot. headtopics.com

Diri said: “Yesterday (Thursday), I was in Abuja and most of you saw the video trending. The opposition is now jittery and is telling lies. Of course, that is in their character. “Those whose names have been delisted by amendment number one of INEC can no longer sleep. They will continue to have sleepless nights.

Also speaking, the wife of the governor, Gloria Diri, who is a native of Igbedi, thanked the people of the community for the rousing welcome accorded her husband and the support given him over the years and urged them not to relent. headtopics.com

