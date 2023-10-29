S/Court verdict: Tinubu’s support group extends Olive Branch to Atiku, Obi supporters

The Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), the campaign group for President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election, has reached out with a symbolic peace gesture to the supporters of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the presidential candidate of theThe DOJ advised that since the presidential election-related litigations were over, the national discussion should border on progressive actions and good governance by all Nigerians.

He said: “It is time to sheath the swords and put Nigeria first. This is our country. We have no other one. It is time to come together and think about how to rescue this great country irrespective of the supporters groups you belong.

“Tinubu’s victory is a Nigerian victory. No victor, no vanquished. Nigeria wins. All support groups should stop taking one another as enemies. It is time for Mr President, the major opposition figures; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party presidential candidate; Gregory Peter Obi, to congratulate one another and forge ahead for a progressive Nigeria. headtopics.com

“Now that the presidential election-related litigations are over, our national discussion should border on progressive actions and good governance. It is time for Mr. President to open a door for all progressive Nigerians irrespective of political party, ethnic group, and religion.“There are no progressive friends without a fight and there is no fight without an end. No one can survive alone. Whether you are a Christian, Muslim, or Pagan; Tinubu needs nothing from you other than support.

“We should collectively forgive ourselves and see the entire nation as a single family – our home that can comfortably accommodate all of us.”

