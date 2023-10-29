S’ Court verdict: Tinubu can take Nigeria to dreamland, says PDP senator

The senator representing Osun East Senatorial district, Francis Fadahunsi, has expressed confidence in the capacity of President Bola Tinubu to take Nigeria out of the woods to the dreamland.

He said the president has the capacity and ability to build and steer the nation of collective dreams and aspirations.The apex court had affirmed President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the validly elected winner of the presidential election held in Nigeria, on 25 February 2023.

Presidential candidates of the opposition PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party, Peter Obi had approached the Supreme Court to upturn the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that earlier affirmed the outcome of the February 25 election as announced by the headtopics.com

Fadahunsi, in a statement he personally signed on Sunday, October 29, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, noted that the victory was an attestation to President Tinubu’s doggedness and sacrifice for building the nation’s democracy over the years in the interest of the people.“I have faith in the President’s capacity and ability to help us build and steer the nation of our collective dreams and aspirations.

"I believe you will make us proud. I wish you God's Wisdom to pilot and move our dear nation to Promise land."

