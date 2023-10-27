S’Court Verdict: The Executive Has Hijacked The Judiciary, Legislature, Says LP

With Thursday’s judgment of the Supreme Court affirming the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu, the Labour Party (LP) claimed the legislative and judicial arms of government have been hijacked by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We are indeed very shocked and surprised that even the apex court will toe the line of an earlier judgement in spite of all the flaws associated with the judgement delivered by the Presidential Election Appeal Tribunal.“Having conclusively exercised our fundamental rights as gifted to us by the laws of the land, we have no other choice but to move on.

“We weep for our institutions that cannot rise to the occasion and courageously defend democracy and the voices of our people. “However, there are great lessons to be learnt. What transpired in Nigeria since the February 25 presidential election is a clear testament that our institutions are not working and that we may be sliding towards dictatorship. It is very clear that the executive has hijacked both the judiciary and the legislature. This is so unfortunate for our democracy and it is even more for the people of Nigeria. headtopics.com

“All what our forbearers taught us has been destroyed within a short space of time because of the unbridled ambition of a few. The founding fathers fought with their lives to achieve independence for the country.

“People lost their lives for the struggle to keep our democracy and all these years people have been struggling to achieve electoral and constitutional reforms. Regrettably, all of these efforts and struggles have been destroyed today,” Abure said. headtopics.com

The Labour Party chairman also alleged that some leaders of the party including himself and Obi have been marked by the government for vilification in other to suppress the party and its goal for a new Nigeria.“Your voices were loud and clear in condemnation of the outcome of the presidential election.

