S'Court Verdict: Support Tinubu To Move Nigeria Forward, Group Urges Atiku, Obi   

presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, not to leave the country because of the verdict of the Supreme Court which affirmed the electoral victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group, which stated this during a unity rally to celebrate Tinubu’s victory at the apex court, implored the duo to join hands with the president to move the country forward. The coalition also called on all Nigerians to join the Renewed Hope Agenda and trust the government to lead Nigeria to a Promised Land.

Members of the group, together with thousands of supporters of the governing party, matched from Eagle Square to the Supreme Court, carrying various banners and placards with inscriptions that shower praises on the judiciary for the pronouncement. headtopics.com

He noted that Atiku as a former vice president and Obi as a former governor should not hesitate to give appropriate advice devoid of politics and self aggrandisement, even as he urged them to continue to encourage their supporters to embrace peace and tranquility.

“We are here today to celebrate the victory of democracy, social justice, equity and fairness. To us, the judiciary has done an exceptional job by delivering the most sound judgement ever in the history of election petition in Nigeria, by strengthening critical issues of legal dichotomy, democracy has indeed won. headtopics.com

“To the National Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, you have done well. Within your few months in the office, the APC is winning in all angle, your resilience in repositioning the party has added value to our democracy and has thus contributed in no small measure, the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Heightened Security as Supreme Court Gives Verdict on Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against Tinubu [VIDEOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court To Broadcast Verdict On Atiku, Obi's Cases Against Tinubu LiveThe Supreme Court of Nigeria will this Thursday morning deliver judgement on the appeals filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Read more ⮕

‘Our Nation’s Judiciary Has Never Been Shaken,’ Tinubu Hails Supreme Court VerdictBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Buhari Praises Supreme Court’s Verdict, Asks Opposition To Work With TinubuBuhari said the opposition should join the Tinubu government to make the country better since the Supreme Court has given judgment. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Ex-president Buhari congratulates Tinubu, welcomes Supreme Court verdictThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Ex-president Buhari congratulates Tinubu, welcomes Supreme Court verdict Read more ⮕

Tinubu: Future Nigeria Movement hails Supreme Court verdictThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu: Future Nigeria Movement hails Supreme Court verdict Read more ⮕