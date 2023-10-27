S’Court verdict: Remain focused on victory, Jaji urges Tinubu

The lawmaker in a congratulatory message ascribed the affirmation of the February 25 election by the Supreme Court, as a victory for all Nigerians.

In the statement issued on Friday, October 27, in Abuja, by his media office, Jaji also hailed the Supreme Court for defending the votes and mandate the good people of Nigeria overwhelmingly gave President Bola Tinubu to lead them for four years.

He said: “This victory is for all Nigerians and will ginger President Tinubu to focus on his campaign promises to Nigerians and ensure peace and security of Nigerians“I call on all stakeholders and all the aggrieved persons to join hands with the President and support the government in achieving the ongoing developmental initiatives that will improve the fortunes of this country. headtopics.com

Jaji, who is the chairman House Committee on Ecological Funds while commending the judges of the Supreme Court landmarkand mark judgment, noted that the ruling will go a long way in restoring the confidence and hope of Nigerian people on the sanctity of the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Tinubu Celebrates Legacy Of Patriarch, K.O. TinubuPresident Bola Tinubu has celebrated the life and legacy of the late patriarch of the Tinubu family, Alhaji Kafaru Oluwole Tinubu on the 20th anniversary of Read more ⮕

SMBLF urges Tinubu to address sliding naira, demands restructure of NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper SMBLF urges Tinubu to address sliding naira, demands restructure of Nigeria Read more ⮕

Jonathan visits Tinubu, urges ex-presidents, others to stop fightingThe two leaders met behind closed doors after which Mr Jonathan addressed journalists. Read more ⮕

Halt depreciating Naira, worsening hardship, SMBLF urges TinubuELDERS and leaders of southern Nigeria and Middle Belt, have dissected Nigeria's state of affairs and returned a grim verdict: Standard of living is depreciating speedily and must be halted. Read more ⮕

Support Tinubu To Move Nigeria Forward, Group Urges Atiku, ObiAn All Progressives Congress (APC) group, Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiatives (CGGCI), has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Read more ⮕

Abbas Urges Atiku, Obi To Support Tinubu For Nigeria’s ProgressSpeaker of the House of Representatives, Tajjudeen Abbas has urged Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, and Peter Obi, Read more ⮕