S'court to lawyers, Nigerians: Refrain from media trial -- matters in court are subjudice

The supreme court has warned Nigerians and legal practitioners against “media trial” on matters before the courts.

Inyang Okoro, a justice of the supreme court, issued the warning while delivering the lead judgment on appeals seeking to overturn the election of PresidentAtiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, and Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), had appealed the judgment of the tribunal at the apex court.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Okoro condemned the trend of litigants holding press conferences, “analysing the case and reaching a conclusion”.He added that this has led to “some of their followers sending threatening messages to judges and justices”. headtopics.com

The justice warned that litigants must desist from media trial, adding that “a word is enough for the wise”.Advertisement “It is very unbecoming these days that while a matter is pending in court, litigants engage in press conferences, analysing the case and reaching a conclusion.

“Based on these, some of their followers send threatening messages to judges and justices. Matters in court are said to be subjudice, and parties and their counsels must refrain from media trial and judgment. headtopics.com

“Need not say more on this, and a word is enough for the wise. This issue has nothing positive to offer the appellants.”Abubakar and Obi’s appeals and upheld the February 25 election of Tinubu.Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

Read more:

thecableng »

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Feb 25 Poll: PDP Faults Supreme Court Judgement, Says Apex Court Failed NigeriansThe opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, faulted the Supreme Court judgement on the appeal filed by its presidential candidate, Atiku Read more ⮕

Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court a welcome relief for NigeriansFormer President Muhammadu Buhari has described the victory of Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court as a welcome relief for not just him but the majority of Nigerians. Read more ⮕

It’s justice for all Nigerians, says Tinubu after Supreme Court rulingPresident Bola Tinubu has said the judgement of the Supreme Court that affirmed his victory in the presidential election on February 25, was the justice for all Nigerian people. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Verdict On Tinubu Disappointing, ‘Thrashed’ Nigerians’ ExpectationsThe PDP says the Supreme Court verdict affirming Tinubu's election as Nigeria's president thrashed the people's expectation. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: ‘I and majority of Nigerians are relieved’Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll. Read more ⮕