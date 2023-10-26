S’Court delivers judgment today in Atiku, Obi’s appeal against Tinubu

The Supreme Court will deliver judgment today in the appeal filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party (LP) with its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, challenging the Court of Appeal verdict

The Supreme Court will deliver judgment today in the appeal filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party (LP) with its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, challenging the Court of Appeal verdict, which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.

At the last proceeding on Monday, the apex court had reserved judgment, saying a date would be communicated to the parties. Yesterday, however, Director of Press and Information at the court, Dr. Festus Akande, confirmed that final judgment on the two appeals had been fixed for today. headtopics.com

Besides faulting verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which affirmed Tinubu’s election, Atiku also filed for permission to tender a copy of Tinubu’s academic records released by the Chicago State University (CSU), which he said showed that Tinubu submitted a forged certificate to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The former vice president also sought to have a Washington D.C. court order the FBI to release documents on Tinubu’s $460.000 forfeiture case.The Troops of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna, have arrested two suspected suppliers of ammunition to terrorists and recovered weapons and 16 motorcycles in Kaduna. The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna. headtopics.com

The MOMENTUM Routine Immunisation Transformation and Equity (M-RITE) project, in partnership with the Jigawa government, has concluded plans to carry out a study aimed at improving routine immunisation in the state.

Read more:

GuardianNigeria »

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Presidential Tussle: 7 Supreme Court justices who’ll decide Tinubu, Atiku, Obi’s fate todayA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

APC kicks as Supreme Court reserves judgment in Atiku, Obi’s appealThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Atiku vs Tinubu: Supreme court raises concern over 'conflicting letters' from CSUNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes Date to Deliver Judgement in Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against TinubuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court to deliver final verdict in Atiku, Obi’s petitions Oct 26The Supreme Court has finally fixed Thursday, October 26, to deliver final judgements in the two surviving petitions challenging the legality or otherwise of the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as winner of the last presidential election. Read more ⮕