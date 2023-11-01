Russia-Ukraine War: How Ukraine, Russia Are Treating Prisoners Of War

In addition to this, Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine led to captivity and forced displacement of a large number of Ukrainian military servicemen and civilians. The mentioned citizens of Ukraine are unlawfully detained by the Russia’s authorities both on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the territory of Russia, they are subjected to torture and other psychological and physical violence, and their health and lives are in grave danger.

At the same time, Russian soldiers arrested for committing crimes on the territory of Ukraine, are detained in a civilized way in accordance with the requirements of the international law, including Geneva Convention of 1949, 4th Hague Convention of 1907 and other human rights instruments. They are provided with everything necessary, and they can be exchanged, when the Russian side is willing to do so.

Putin’s regime’s treatment of unlawfully detained citizens of Ukraine and Ukrainian military servicemen is manifestly criminal and degrading, and often it is barbarian and terroristic, directed at destroying them psychologically and physically. In fact, the captives are held as hostages, under the threat to their lives and health. In some known cases, the treatment of captive Ukrainian citizens aims at their extrajudicial execution.

At the same time, it is important to emphasize manifest indifference of the Putin’s regime to the majority of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine. As an exception, Russia attempts to release detained in Ukraine agents of FSB (Russian secret service), intelligence officers, high-ranking officers and pilots of the Russia’s armed forces, as well as so-called Kadyrovtsy from anti-retreat units and the rear punitive forces, which in Putin’s regime’s hierarchy have priority and certain value.

