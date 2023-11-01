Russia sentences 15 over anti-Israel airport riot

Courts in Dagestan, a Muslim-majority region, have since sentenced 15 people to between two and ten days in prison for their involvement in the riot, state media reported.The courts frequently sentence opponents of the Kremlin to years in prison for criticising Moscow’s assault on Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine and the West were behind the calls to riot, while Kyiv said the protest was a symptom of Russia’s “deep rooted anti-semitism”. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will travel to Yerevan and Baku this week to support peace talks after Azerbijan recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh from ethnic-Armenian separatists, a government spokesman said Wednesday. The neighbouring Caucasus countries have been locked in a decades-long conflict for control of Azerbaijan's Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The World Health Organisation on Wednesday selected the daughter of Bangladesh's prime minister to be its South-East Asia director, a month after she rejected criticisms of nepotism over her application.
The Federal Government has inaugurated an Export Mentorship Programme (EMP) to boost the non-oil export sector of the country. The Executive Director of NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, while inaugurating the programme in Abuja, said the development and promotion of non-oil exports was one of NEPC’s key mandates. Ayeni said the programme would attach budding exporters to…
