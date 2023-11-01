Russia sentences 15 over anti-Israel airport riot

Courts in Dagestan, a Muslim-majority region, have since sentenced 15 people to between two and ten days in prison for their involvement in the riot, state media reported.The courts frequently sentence opponents of the Kremlin to years in prison for criticising Moscow’s assault on Ukraine.

Several police officers were injured in Sunday’s riot at the airport and more than 80 were initially detained.Dagestan’s governor Sergei Melikov called the mob a “gross violation of the law” and a “stab in the back” of Dagestani soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine and the West were behind the calls to riot, while Kyiv said the protest was a symptom of Russia's "deep rooted anti-semitism".

