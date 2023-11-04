Russia Expresses Concern Over Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

After the large-scale aggression against Ukraine, the bloody events in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, constant shelling of Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson and Kyiv, the Kremlin calls the retaliatory strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as “terrorist attacks.” His own opponents of the government, such as O. Navalny and I.Yashin, one also classified as “terrorists”
. But after Hamas militants launched a brutal unexpected attack in which the last Israeli civilians were killed or kidnapped, Russia stopped short of condemning the Palestinian militant group, instead calling what happened a “spiral of violence”, pointing the finger at the West. “We are extremely concerned,” Kremlin press secretary Dmytro Peskov said during a daily briefing with journalists. “We believe that the situation should be brought to a peaceful path as soon as possible, since the continuation of such a spiral of violence threatens the further escalation of the conflict,” said Peskov. In a separate statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated: “Russia is seriously concerned about the sharp escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.” Russia’s carefully crafted response reflects decades of diplomacy in which the Kremlin has sought strong ties with Israel while supporting Palestine and courting groups such as Hamas whose stated goal is Israel’s destructio
