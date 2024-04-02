Russia condemns airstrike on Iranian consulate in Damascus

The government of Russia has condemned the airstrike that hit the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, the Syrian capital. At least six persons were killed in the attack on Monday, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior Iranian revolutionary guards corps (IRGC) commander. Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, SANA, Syria’s official news agency, said the strikes were carried out by “the Israeli enemy”.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said such “aggressive” actions by Israel are “absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped”. “We consider any attacks on diplomatic and consular facilities, the inviolability of which is guaranteed by the relevant Vienna Conventions, to be categorically unacceptable,” the statement reads. “Russia strongly urges the Israeli leadership to abandon the practice of provocative military actions in Syria and other neighboring countries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Six Killed As Israel Strikes Iran Embassy Annex In DamascusThe Latest News from Nigeria and Around the World

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

8 killed as Israel strikes Iran embassy annex in DamascusIsraeli strikes hit an Iranian consulate annex in Syria's capital Monday, state media said, amid rising regional tensions due to the Gaza war, as a war monitor reported eight people were killed.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Israel’ll be punished for Syria airstrike – Iranian Supreme leader, Ayatollah KhameneiThe Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has declared that 'Israel will be punished' for the attack that killed members of the Revolutionary Guards, including two generals, at the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus. Khamenei said Iran would ensure Israel regret the crime against his country.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

'Completely unacceptable' -- Russia condemns attack on Iranian consulate in SyriaNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Israeli airstrike on Iran consulate in Syria kills IRGC commander, six othersIsraeli warplanes have flattened an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, killing six people including a senior commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, IRGC, Reuters reports. DAILY POST reports that Israel has repeatedly hit Iranian targets during the six-month war in Gaza.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Iran says 7 Guards killed in Israel strike on Syria consulateIsraeli air strikes destroyed the Iranian embassy's consular annex in Damascus on Monday, Syrian and Iranian officials said, with a top Revolutionary Guard commander among seven members the force said were killed.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »