Run from jobless, comfortable men, Uchemba advises ladies

The father of one stated in a video on Instagram that the primary purpose of a woman is to help and support her husband, rather than being a breadwinner.
He said that while it is understandable when a woman has to take on the role of breadwinner due to life circumstances, a woman who feels comfortable having her husband support her because she works hard ought to run.Williams Uchemba said: ‘’There is something in a man, some call it ego. There is something that God has put in a man to provide. A man is built to not just protect but provide.
“Ladies, if you are dating someone that is comfortable with being jobless because you have a good job, Run. It is a red flag because when God created Adam, the first thing God gave him was a job and when the job was too much, God said it is not good for this man to be alone. Let us give him a helper. headtopics.com
"One of the primary purposes of a wife is to help, to support what the man is doing, not to be breadwinner or a provider."
