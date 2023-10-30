Run from jobless, comfortable men, Uchemba advises ladies

The father of one stated in a video on Instagram that the primary purpose of a woman is to help and support her husband, rather than being a breadwinner.

He said that while it is understandable when a woman has to take on the role of breadwinner due to life circumstances, a woman who feels comfortable having her husband support her because she works hard ought to run.Williams Uchemba said: ‘’There is something in a man, some call it ego. There is something that God has put in a man to provide. A man is built to not just protect but provide.

“Ladies, if you are dating someone that is comfortable with being jobless because you have a good job, Run. It is a red flag because when God created Adam, the first thing God gave him was a job and when the job was too much, God said it is not good for this man to be alone. Let us give him a helper. headtopics.com

“One of the primary purposes of a wife is to help, to support what the man is doing, not to be breadwinner or a provider.” Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Run from men comfortable being jobless, Williams Uchemba cautions ladiesPopular Nollywood actor and comedian Williams Uchemba has advised single women not to date jobless men ... Read more ⮕

Liverpool Thump Forest As Villa Extend Premier League Home RunBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Health Ministry In Hamas-Run Gaza Says War Deaths Hit 7,703The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel has caused the highest number of fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005. Read more ⮕

Onitiri calls for national reconciliation,urges Atiku, Obi to congratulate TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Onitiri calls for national reconciliation,urges Atiku, Obi to congratulate Tinubu Read more ⮕

Level of people’s ungratefulness alarming – Davido speaks amid debt crisisThe Nation Newspaper Level of people’s ungratefulness alarming - Davido speaks amid debt crisis Read more ⮕

DJ Power enlists Afrobeats Star Reekado Banks in new single ‘Choose to Lie’The Nation Newspaper DJ Power enlists Afrobeats Star Reekado Banks in new single 'Choose to Lie' Read more ⮕