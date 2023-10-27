Ruling house demands eviction of sacked Soun of Ogbomoso from palace

The Laoye ruling house of Ogbomoso has asked Ghandi Olaoye to move out of the palace of Soun of Ogbomoso and to stop parading himself as the occupant of the stool.The judge, Justice K.A. Adedokun, gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by Kabir Olaoye, who is another contender for the stool.

“We understand and respect Mr.Ghandhi Olaoye’s right to appeal Wednesday’s judgment and we wish him well as he approaches the same Nigerian court “The judgment specifically directed Mr. Ghandhi Olaoye to vacate the Royal Palace forthwith and immediately cease to parade himself as the Soun of Ogbomoso. We hope that the court orders will be obeyed, even as he pursues any options for redress.

The ruling house reiterated that Ghandi Olaoye, who is one of its princes, had not applied to it for consideration for selection for the throne of Soun. The ruling house also appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to probe alleged corruption in the process that produced the deposed Oba. headtopics.com

“As a Royal Family, we wish to put this ugly saga behind us and wish to state very clearly that the Laoye Ruling House is not for sale. We will do the needful and a more suitable prince will be presented who will have respect for our royal family as a unified and multi-religious unit, have respect for the laws and courts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and finally one who will have respect for Ogbomoso native law, customs, and traditions.

“Let it be on record that Wednesday’s judgment should be of no surprise to the impostor. It remains unclear why there was frantic and unrestrained desperation to disobey court orders and why the Oyo State Government was pressured towards making announcements and installations before yesterday’s judgement was delivered. headtopics.com

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

BREAKING: Court removes Gandhi as Soun of Ogbomoso, orders fresh selection processThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Court removes Gandhi as Soun of Ogbomoso, orders fresh selection process Read more ⮕

Court removes Afolabi Olaoye as Soun of Ogbomoso, orders fresh selection processThe judge nullifies the selection and installation of Afolabi Olaoye as Soun of Ogbomoso and ordered a fresh selection process. Read more ⮕

Court sacks RCCG Pastor, Ghandi as Soun of OgbomosoA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Court removes Ghandi as Soun of OgbomosoThe Nation Newspaper Court removes Ghandi as Soun of Ogbomoso Read more ⮕

Court Sacks Ghandi As Soun, Orders Fresh Selection ProcessBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Judgement Day: Supreme Court begins ruling amidst heavy securityThe Supreme Court The Supreme Court is about to rule on Abubakar's motion seeking to file fresh evidence, specifically the Chicago State University records of President Bola Tinubu amidst heavy security. Read more ⮕