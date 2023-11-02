Royalties: Mohbad not our member, says PMAN

Okafor made the clarification when he appeared before a House of Representatives panel probing Mohbad’s death, particularly the allegations of harassment and unpaid royalties. His words: “Mohbad and Marlian Records had some arrangements, which I cannot term as a record label agreement yet, and this is subject to litigation currently. While he worked with them in some sense, he released an Extended Play (EP) and a number of singles.”“Subsequently, sometime in October last year, he set up his own label, Imolenization Limited, and he released an EP, which he received the revenue for directly to himself, because he was the sole owner of the company.

President of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, has stated that the late musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (popularly known as Mohbad) was not a member of the body. He clarified that if he were a member, the controversy around his royalties with former record label, Marlian Records, would have been amicably resolved. Okafor…

Asagba of Asaba, HRM Joseph Edozien, and his cabinet will today plant 76 masquerade trees in honour of their late daughter, the late Maryam Babangida, for her outstanding contributions towards the empowerment of Nigerian women. The tree planting is to draw public attention to the need to renew individual and collective commitment to the fight…

