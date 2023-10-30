Rots inside Supreme Court that undermine dispensing justice — Dattijo Muhammad

Justice Muhammad took opportunity of a valedictory session that was organised in his honour by the Supreme Court on Friday to address what he observed as rots in the judiciary that have continued to affect the justice delivery system in the country.

He maintained that the judiciary, as presently structured, gave so much power to the CJN who he said usually take decisions without consulting other justices. “As Chair of NJC, FJSC, NJI and LPPC, appointments as council, board and committee members are at his pleasure. He neither confers with fellow justices nor does he seek their counsel or input on any matter related to these bodies. He has both the final and the only say.

On the current composition of the bench of the apex court, Justice Muhammad alleged that the refusal to fill the vacant slot of Southeast on the apex court bench was deliberate, blaming it on “absolute powers vested in the office of the CJN.” headtopics.com

“With the passing of my lord, Hon. Justice Chima Cletus Nweze, JSC on July 29, 2023, the South East no longer has any presence at the Supreme Court. My lord, Hon. Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta JSV died on March 7, 2021. There has not been any appointment in his stead for the Southeast.

“Appropriate steps could have been taken since to fill outstanding vacancies in the apex court. Why have these steps not been timeously taken? “To ensure justice and transparency in presidential appeals from the lower court, all geo-political zones are required to participate in the hearing. headtopics.com

On funding and independence of the Judiciary, the retiring justice bemoaned that though the budgetary allocation for the Judiciary increased from N70 billion that it was in 2015 to N165 billion presently, “Justices and officers welfare and the quality of service the judiciary render have continued to decline.

