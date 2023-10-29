Rotary Provides Indigent FCT Residents Free Healthcare Services

Speaking with journalists, the president of the Rotary Club Abuja Jabi Lakeside, Rotn. Olayinka Aduloju, said they decided to reach out to the adopted community in line with the mandate of Rotary International.

He said health care services rendered during the outreach included malaria screening and treatment, HIV testing and counseling, diabetes and glucose level screening, hypertension screening, vitamin A administration, deworming of children, and distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets.

Others are cervical, breast, and prostate cancer screening, family planning counseling and distribution of condoms and distribution of sanitary pads to young girls.Aduloju said; "Rotary Clubs have a way of doing things, in the sense that each club must have an adopted community so that they can do an impactful project in that area, especially for the youth and women, in fact for everybody in that community. Everything that needs to be done will be done in that community," she said.

