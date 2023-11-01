Robbers kill 20 motorcyclists in Ondo

Akogun Adetunji said the ban on commercial motorcycles from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. remained in place to avoid further killings of motorcyclists.He stated that the robbers also stole motorcycles from the slain owners saying it was risky to ride motorcycles at night in the state.

He said the Ember Border Patrol would be conducted in synergy with other security agencies and that security personnel would be stationed at all access points in the state to ensure the security of lives and property.

“Dealers should use dealer numbers ND not stickers because all vehicles with stickers only will be impounded. These are some measures we put in place to guarantee the safety of lives and properties in Ondo state.

“Our men will be deployed in all blackspots that have been observed in Ondo state, especially Akure. Our patrol vehicles will be on a 24-hour basis throughout this period. “You will recall that last year, we were able to rescue over 100 kidnapped or robbed people, but for this year’s patrol, we are ready to do more and we thank the people and ask for more support this year.”

