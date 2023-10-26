Robbers invade TASUED students’ hostels, sexually abuse four

The Guardian gathered that the robbers struck on Monday night, and continued their operation until the early morning of Tuesday before they left.
The Guardian learnt that each room of the hostel has at least two occupants, while a female police officer, who is an undergraduate student of the university, was a victim.The Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who visited the victims at the State Hospital, Ijebu Ode, before they were moved to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, for proper health care and rehabilitation, said the local council boss notified the government of the unfortunate incident.
She indicated that the Commissioner of Police had personally been to the scene of the incident, since it was first reported, and was working assiduously to ensure the culprits are apprehended to face the full wrath of the law.
She charged the school management to work with the concerned community, the police, and the students to put in place mechanisms that will guarantee life and property of the students living off campus. Also, Arigbabu said the news of the incident was very disheartening, and promised the aggrieved students union representatives that the government would do everything humanly possible to apprehend the criminals.
Tai Solarin University of Education, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adekunle Adeogun, said the school management was bitter about the incident, explaining that since the incident happened the school management had been doing all within its power to support the victims, appealing to the state government for more support to nip further occurrence in the mud.