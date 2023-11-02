Robbers cart away pots of soup, food in Calabar

The Guardian learnt that the robbers started the operation at about 2:00 a.m., forced doors and burglaries opened, and beat up residents in the Adak Uko neighbourhood. One of the residents, identified simply as Ekpeno said: “The gang wielded machetes and were very smart. They pulled down the burglaries and gained entry into the living room and kitchen.

Ekpeno said policemen from Mbukpa division were alerted, but only responded after the robbers had left. • We didn’t deliberately shoot Rivers gov, say police • Confirm arrest of NYCN leader, 122 others • 121 pro-Fubara protesters granted N100,000 bail River State High Court sitting in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Council, has issued a restraining order to the House of Assembly, the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Clerk as well as the Chief Judge…

• State’s elders apologise for Fubara’s ‘embarrassment’ • It’s family affair, will be resolved amicably, gov assures Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he would not succumb to intimidation from anybody, especially on the political crisis in his state. He disclosed this, yesterday, amid moves by governors of the Peoples Democratic…

About 20 commercial motorcyclists (a.k.a Okada riders) were killed, and their motorcycles stolen in the last 21 days in Ondo State. Commander, Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this, yesterday, while parading some suspected criminals at Amotekun headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

