Rivers unrest: Security operatives fired shots at me directly

DAILY POST reports that an alleged move by some members of the state House of Assembly has been causing chaos in the state. There was an explosion at the assembly complex on Sunday night, fueling allegations of a plot to remove the governor. Addressing the crowd after visiting the complex, the governor vowed not to allege that the security operatives in the state have been compromised. He said, “I know how you people are feeling, just take it easy. Great Rivers State youths.

Great! When we are young, we have power. “But the difference with our own power is we will not misuse it. We woke up this morning to some very troubling news. We have gone to the Assembly to see for ourselves what has happened. “On my way there, I was shot at directly by the (sic) operation, or whatever they call it. But it doesn’t matter; somebody will die one day whether you die inside your house or on the road. So my journey today, whatever it is that wants to happen, let it happen'.

– Rivers Governor Sim Fubara cries out as impeachment plot thickensRivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has asked lawmakers seeking his removal to tell Nigerians the offenses he committed. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Tension as Governor Sim Fubara storms Rivers Assembly complex [VIDEO]The Rivers State House of Assembly complex is currently in a frenzy following the arrival of Governor Sim Fubara. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Police Officers Pour Water, Assault Rivers state Governor, FubaraA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Rivers governor dismisses impeachment threat as crisis engulfs state assemblyThere has been a rumour of a rift between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Fire Guts Rivers State Assembly Complex Amid Plot to Impeach Governor Fubara [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Impeachment Scare: Security Operatives Take Over Rivers AssemblyMore than 50 security operatives, drawn from the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) have taken over the Rivers State House of Assembly Read more ⮕