Rivers: Tinubu wades in; Wike, Fubara meet, greet in Abuja

Despite their feud, Fubara and Wike had earlier exchanged pleasantries inside the Council Chambers venue of the meeting before it commenced. He noted that Egbetokun has also provided a blueprint on ensuring the security of the country, which indicates his suitability for the post.To the surprise of some onlookers, Fubara and his estranged godfather and incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike exchanged pleasantries when they met in Aso Villa.

Before they went into a closed-door session, some of the governors, including Wike and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, were sighted as they engaged in discussions while others exchanged banters.

A reported crisis between Fubara and Wike is said to have led to moves by 24 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Fubara, resulting in turbulence in the state on Monday, as the governor’s loyalists stormed the Assembly complex in protest against the plot.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement, in Abuja, yesterday. Debunking the reports, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joe Johnson, said that there had been unfounded reports making the rounds on various media platforms about Governor Fubara sacking certain categories of his aides and local council chairmen.

“We therefore ask Rivers people and the general public to jettison such unconfirmed reports as the public will be properly informed of who may have been removed by His Excellency at the appropriate time.

