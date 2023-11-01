Rivers Police Arrest Youth Leader For Attack On Speaker’s Residence

The police said Ihunwo led the youths “with intent to commit a felony” and storm the Speaker’s residence “located at Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, where they forcefully gained entrance into the Speaker’s Residence and maliciously damaged the gate of the house”.

“While they were carrying out their nefarious activities at the scene, a distress call was received by the control room of the command, tactical teams were immediately deployed to the scene, where one hundred and twenty-two (122) suspects, including the said Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo were arrested and taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Port Harcourt, for a discrete investigation.

“Meanwhile, the command has emplaced adequate security at the State House of Assembly Complex, including the Speaker’s House and other strategic locations/infrastructure in the state to forestall any ugly incident.”Rivers Gov Vows To Resist ‘Impeachment’, Accuses Police Of Shooting At Him

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: JUST IN: I Have Committed No Offence To Warrant Impeachment — FubaraBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Rivers Gov Vows To Resist ‘Impeachment’, Accuses Police Of Shooting At HimBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: BREAKING: Supreme Court Verdict Leaves Much To Be DesiredBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: LIVE: Atiku Speaks On Supreme Court Verdict Affirming Tinubu As PresidentBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: BREAKING: ‘I Am Not Going Away’, Atiku Says After S’Court Verdict On TinubuBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Suspected Herdsmen Kill Five Persons In BenueBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕