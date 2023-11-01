Rivers: Police arraign 122 youths for breach of public peace, others

DAILY POST reports that the accused pleaded not guilty to the five count charge. Presiding Chief Magistrate, Gift Amadi granted the accused bail in the sum of N100 million each and 20 sureties to represent all the accused.

