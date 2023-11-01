Rivers not your inheritance, Dele Momodu slams Wike

He said that Wike had many flaws, among which are a lack of anger management, and his forgetfulness that God has been kind to him. The tweets partly read: “Rivers is neither your property nor perpetual inheritance. There were governors long before you cut your teeth and there must be others after you.
“On Wike’s only flaw is “one tragic and fatal flaw, and yours is lack of anger management. There are other flaws, like forgetting that God has been extremely kind to you and that you will never be God, and so you should beg God to grant you the spirit of humility and the wisdom of Solomon.”
He recalled Wike’s ascent to prominence as the state’s local government chairman and Chief of Staff, roles that preceded his appointment as a minister in the Federal Capital Territory, claiming that Wike had been granted “divine favour.
The tweets read: “My dear brother, this now is the crux of the matter. You can’t eat your cake and still have it. You installed a new governor in the PDP. You’re a minister in APC. And you still want to maintain absolute power in PDP.”He concluded: “Please, have a quiet rethink and adjust your overbearing style a bit. Sadly, you’ve allowed Fubara to demystify you.”
