Rivers medical doctor under investigation as police rescue 3 abducted Benue children

A statement by the Benue Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Catherine Anene on Sunday, in Makurdi, said the children have been rescued. The statement reads: 'Investigation started immediately and a signal was sent across the country as usual.

'A team of detectives were sent to River State for identification and other necessary actions. ' Fortunately, the two children were identified alongside with one other child, Godsgift Julius, who's parents are yet to be identified. 'Philomena and Benedict have been reunited with their family while Godsgift is yet to connected with his family. The medical doctor is being investigated at River State while efforts are being made to locate his counterparts in Benue.

Benue Robbery: One hour of shooting, killings, madness; No police, no vigilante — WitnessA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Herdsmen attack travellers on Benue-Nasarawa road, kill three, injure othersNo fewer than three persons have been killed and a few others injured by some armed herders along the Benue-Nasarawa road on Friday. Read more ⮕

Herdsmen kill three, injure others on Benue-Nasarawa roadThe Nation Newspaper Herdsmen kill three, injure others on Benue-Nasarawa road Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Elder Erukaa killed by abductors in BenueThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Elder Erukaa killed by abductors in Benue Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Ex-LG Chairman Elder Washima Erukaa Killed by Abductors in BenueA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Kidnappers murder former Benue LG chairman, bury him while negotiating ransom with familyKidnappers have murdered a former chairman of Katsina Ala and Ukum local government areas of Benue State, Elder Washima Erukaa. DAILY POST recalls that Erukaa, 80, was abducted from his home in Zakibiam, Ukum LGA, on September 23, 2023. Read more ⮕