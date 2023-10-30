Rivers Impeachment crisis: Clark urges Tinubu to caution Wike

The Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark has called on President Bola Tinubu to wade into the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State by cautioning the Minister of

Twenty-four out of the 32 members of the state Assembly signed the impeachment notice on Monday, October 30. He said: “I have been greatly disturbed by the reported developments in Rivers State in the last 24 hours. I have been reliably informed that there is a plot to unlawfully remove the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Siminalaye Fubara, who has spent only about 5 months in office.

“Let me warn strongly, we won’t allow that to happen! President Bola Tinubu must call Nyesom Wike and the security agencies in Rivers State to order, to avert any untold crisis in Rivers State.JUST IN: Clark calls for removal of Abia, Imo, Ondo from NDDC headtopics.com

“President Tinubu must act fast and avert the unfolding crisis in Rivers State in the interest of his administration, the nation’s democracy, and the Country at large. A word is enough for the wise!”

