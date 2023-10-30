Rivers House Leader loyal to Fubara suspended as impeachment plot thickens

The crisis rocking the Rivers State government got messier on Monday as the state Assembly reportedly suspended the Leader of the House, Hon Edison Ehie and those loyal to the governor.

The session was presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Martins Amaewhule and attended by a good number of members It was gathered that the explosion that occurred in the Assembly on Sunday night was alleged to have been a ploy to stop the lawmakers from gaining access to the Assembly on Monday.

As early as 7 am, some lawmakers made their way into the House and immediately commenced plenary where they all signed the impeachment notice on the governor. Meanwhile, the entire Moscow Road leading to the Rivers State House of Assembly has been barricaded by armed policemen. headtopics.com

Tear Gas Fired As Crisis Rocks Rivers Assembly, House Leader RemovedBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Rivers State Assembly Leader, Edison Ehie removed as Plot to Impeach Fubara thickensA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Explosion rocks Rivers House of Assembly complexThe Nation Newspaper Explosion rocks Rivers House of Assembly complex Read more ⮕

Fire guts Rivers house of assembly amid Fubara impeachment rumourNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: Nigeria will work under Tinubu – Niger Delta leader, AsonjaA Niger Delta Leader, Chief Idowu Asonja has described the Supreme Court judgment validating the election of President Bola Tinubu as the necessary tonic for the President to turn things around in the country. He declared that 'Nigeria will surely work under President Tinubu. Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕