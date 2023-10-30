– Rivers Governor Sim Fubara cries out as impeachment plot thickens

The move that was, however, thwarted following the fire explosion at the Rivers State House of Assembly during the early hours of today.

Addressing journalists at the assembly complex, Governor Fubara said he has not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the Rivers State House of Assembly. “What have I done? Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment,” he said.

While assuring his people of getting the dividends of democracy, the governor said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time. “Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press,” he said.BREAKING: Rivers lawmakers run for safety amid gunshots, teargas at assembly complex headtopics.com

