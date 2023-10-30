Rivers governor dismisses impeachment threat as crisis engulfs state assembly

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Monday dismissed an alleged impeachment threat against him as the state House of Assembly is currently engulfed in crisis.

According to Channels TV reports, the state lawmakers fled for safety as police operatives fired teargas outside the assembly complex in Port Harcourt. The Peoples Democratic Party-controlled House of Assembly a few hours ago removed its Leader, Edison Ehie, said to be Mr Fubara’s loyalist.quoted

“Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time, I will address the press,” he said. The television station reports that there has been a rumour of a rift between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory. headtopics.com

Mr Wike, against all the odds, had helped Mr Fubara, a former accountant general of the state, to succeed him as Rivers governor.

Cletus Ukpong is PREMIUM TIMES' Assistant Managing in charge of South-East/South-South region of Nigeria.

