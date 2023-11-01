Rivers Crisis: Youth Leader, 120 Others Granted Bail

The charges were conspiracy; causing a riot; damaging the house gate of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule; unlawful assembly; and causing breach of public peace.After the charges were read out, counsel for the defendants, Alabo Tamunowari, applied for bail insisting that they have four capable sureties who will provide all 121 accused persons whenever requested.

This was opposed by Enyiepere Sikpi, counsel for the prosecution, who raised questions about the veracity of the sureties address.After listening to both sides, the magistrate, Gift Amadi Esq, proceeded to grant bail to all the defendants in the sum of 100,000 each and adjourned the matter to December 5, 2023 for hearing. The number of sureties was, however, increased to 20 with verifiable addresses.

“It’s not bringing frivolous charges, when you bring charges, you must sustain the charge. They were rounded up yesterday (Tuesday) and today (Wednesday) they’re already in court, no investigation, no proof of evidence, nothing, but we’re in court with them”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: Ex-Benue LG Boss Erukaa Dies In Kidnappers’ CustodyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Boko Haram May Wipe Nigeria Off The Map, Zulum Raises Alarm About InsurgencyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: FG Approves N2.1 Trillion As 2023 Supplementary BudgetBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: INEC To Receive N18bn For Conduct Of Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi PollsBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: 2023 Ballon d’Or: Victor Osimhen Ranked 8th Best PlayerBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: What Is Happening In Rivers Is Despicable, Bothers MeBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕