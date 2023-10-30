Rivers crisis: Use executive power to run Wike out of town

The statement followed an ensuing crisis between Wike and the governor. 'Sim Fubara should use the full weight of his executive powers to run Wike out of town. Our democracy does not recognize authatorianism. The person voted as the executive Governor and Chief security officer of Rivers State is Fubara. @officialABAT is urged to be extremely careful with Wike before Wike ruin his government’s image both locally and internationally.

PBAT should sack Wike without delay,' he wrote on his social media platform, X on Monday. Bwala further urged President Bola Tinubu to be extremely careful with Wike before he (Wike) ruins his government’s image both locally and internationally. DAILY POST reports that an alleged move by some members of the state House of Assembly has been causing chaos in the state. There was also an explosion at the assembly complex on Sunday night, fueling allegations of a plot to remove the governor.

