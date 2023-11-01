Rivers crisis: There’s nothing wrong with father and son having problems, says Fubara

Alluding to Nyesom Wike, his predecessor who is the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Fubara said there is “nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem”. “For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what’s going on, what’s not going on. We are okay, there is no problem,” Fubara said.“If we have an internal issue, it will be resolved and everything will go back to normal.

“There is nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem. If there is any problem — but I don’t think there is anything. Whatever it is, we will definitely resolve the issue.” On Monday, political tension heightened in Rivers state when some lawmakers in the house of assembly moved to impeach Fubara.While addressing a delegation of south-south leaders in Abuja, Wike who spoke about the crisis for the first time, said the political turmoil in the state is a party affair.Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi and chairman of the PDP governors forum, had said President Bola Tinubu has intervened in the crisis, expressing optimism that peace will be restored in the state.

