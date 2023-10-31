Rivers Crisis: Reps Petitioned Over Alleged Attack On Gov Fubara, Police Misconduct

“Details of our petition are as follows: On Sunday the 29th of October 2023, it was reported that the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) was self ablaze by yet to be known political thugs over attempt to impeach the governor. The assassination attempt occurred when the governor was on an inspection visit to the complex. Some police personnel who are believed to have been compromised shot live bullet at the governor with the intention of killing him.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Rivers crisis: CSO petitions House of Reps, seeks Wike’s sack as ministerA civil society organization, Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, CSJET, has petitioned the House of Representatives, seeking the probe and removal of Nyesom Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory over his alleged involvement in the plot to impeach Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Rivers crisis: BoT chair, Wabara sues for peace, says Rivers very important to PDPA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Saidu to Tinubu: Intervene in Rivers crisis nowArewa leader in the South Alhaji Musa Saidu has enjoined President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the ugly political development in Rivers state, pleading that the federal government should not dismiss it as a Rivers affair.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Rivers Crisis: Pro-Fubara lawmakers elect speakerThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Rivers Crisis: Pro-Fubara lawmakers elect speaker

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Rivers Assembly: We’ve launched investigation into crisis, says Police CommandThe Nation Newspaper Rivers Assembly: We've launched investigation into crisis, says Police Command

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Crisis in Rivers: Eze hails Fubara for aligning with AmaechiErstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has hailed Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, for allegedly discarding former predecessor, Nyesom Wike and reportedly aligning with ex-Minister of Transportation, Chibuike...

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕