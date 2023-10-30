Rivers Crisis: Police fire teargas, water cannons at Governor Fubara

(formerly known as Twitter) showed police operatives firing teargas and water cannons at Mr Fubara as he walked along a road in Port Harcourt, protected by a handful of security operatives.

“You are attacking the governor of Rivers State? Rivers State governor under attack!” a voice from the background of the video is heard shouting.Mr Fubara and his security aides kept walking for some minutes amidst the chaos until they walked into a building where the governor stopped to address the press.

“I got distressing information very late yesterday, and I said this morning I will come and see for myself. Everybody who knows me knows that I am a peaceful person. I can never ever, for any reason, even if I am aware that there is a plot to impeach me for whatever reason, I am not bothered about it. But I am worried that a facility like this that we used taxpayers’ money to build could be destroyed for selfish reasons just to please somebody. headtopics.com

Mr Fubara said security in Rivers State had been compromised. “They were shooting at me directly. But it doesn’t matter, somebody will die one day,” he said. PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get a comment from the police as the police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko did not respond to calls from our reporter.that there has been a rumour of a rift between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

