Rivers Crisis: Police deny deliberate attempt to tear gas Gov Fubara

Iringe-Koko said the usual protocol for any governor visiting a crisis area was to inform the Police ahead to enable the command accompany and provide the governor with the needed security. She said upon realising the governor was among the crowd of persons approaching the assembly building, the DC Ops immediately ordered his men to stand down and give the governor access.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Police speak on Rivers crisis, keep mum on attack on Gov FubaraThe police have not also commented on the explosion and fire in the Rivers House of Assembly Complex.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Rivers Crisis: Reps Petitioned Over Alleged Attack On Gov Fubara, Police MisconductA group known as the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CSJET) has petitioned the House of Representatives, seeking the probe into the

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Rivers Crisis: Pro-Fubara lawmakers elect speakerThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Rivers Crisis: Pro-Fubara lawmakers elect speaker

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Crisis in Rivers: Eze hails Fubara for aligning with AmaechiErstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has hailed Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, for allegedly discarding former predecessor, Nyesom Wike and reportedly aligning with ex-Minister of Transportation, Chibuike...

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Rivers crisis: Fubara summons emergency State Security Council meetingRivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara is currently in an emergency meeting with members of the State Security Council. The meeting, according to sources, may not be unconnected with the recent crisis rocking the political space in the state.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: JUST-IN: Amid Rivers Crisis, Wike, Fubara Meet At State House FunctionRivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday morning, met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕